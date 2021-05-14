Man arrested for machete attack in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail after police say he attacked a man with a machete.
Michael Vaughn, Sr. is accused of attacking the victim on May 1st outside a store on Martin Luther King Blvd in Wichita Falls.
Witnesses told police that Vaughn confronted the victim as he walked out of the store.
Vaughn told police that the victim had a gun on him, but witnesses said they never saw one.
Two people then broke up the fight.
The victim was able to take himself to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Vaughn was later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
His bond has been set at $20,000.
