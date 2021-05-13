Max is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Tila Grant during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a Shepherd mix named Max in need of a forever home.
Max is two to three years old.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
The adoption fee for dogs is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.