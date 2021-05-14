Miracle Boy is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about Miracle Boy.
Miracle Boy is a three-month-old Lab mix who recently got over puppy strangles.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if you would like to speak to them.
The adoption fee for dogs is $137.99, which covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
