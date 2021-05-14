WFMA at MSU hosting family day Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU will host a family day this Saturday.
That will take place from 2 to 4 in the afternoon.
They’ll have their current exhibits and sculptures by students from Burkburnett Middle School up at the museum for people to see.
They’ll also have chalk drawing at the Ruby and Robert Priddy Pavilion and the story wall.
There, people can share their stories of home and how the meaning of home has changed in the past year during the pandemic.
They’ll also be celebrating Armed Forces Day as a part of the Blue Star Museum program.
You can call the museum at 940-397-8900 for more information.
