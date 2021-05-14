Wichita County reports 1 new death, 72 new Coronavirus cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Health Department is reporting one new death and 72 new cases of the Coronavirus for the week ending May 14th.
That brings the total number of people who have died from the Coronavirus in the county to 329 since the pandemic began.
Health officials say the county currently has a positivity rate of 12%, and the last time it was that high was in January.
At last check, there were 82 active cases including 11 people hospitalized.
There were also 48 new recoveries to report this week.
