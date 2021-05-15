Hirschi High School Alumni create scholarships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A group of Hirshchi High School alumni are helping to pave the way for the next class of graduates.
Now in their 20′s, all five men have come together to give back and create ‘The Hirschi Men Can Scholarship’ for young African American men.
“I feel honored to win the award. I was coming in there expecting not to and I was just glad that my story got to inspire people,” said Kameron Hedge ‘Hirschi Men Can Scholarship’ recipient.
Kameron hedge was the first to be awarded the scholarship. He was one of four Hirschi seniors to apply .and after writing essays on why they should win, his stood out the most.
“I explained how it was tough having to live with albinism. Then a lot of people don’t know I have dyslexia and astigmatism too,” said Hedge.
Kameron will be attending Seminole State University to study finance and business with the help of funds from the scholarship.
“Next year we’ll have five in college and Kameron pushed through and did his part to get a scholarship. The $500 is going to go towards his tuition and I’m excited for Kameron,” said Tonisha Hedge mother of Kameron.
The funds for the scholarship came directly from the pockets of the five committee members. Now all joined by a cause that gives back to students who attend a school they all still love.
“Hirschi has the least amount of scholarships offered through the WFISD foundation. So we know that their are a lot of black men and under represented minority students that attend Hisrchi and we want them to know you can achieve anything you want. You can become that therapist, that athlete or that politician and we’re living proof,” said Marquise Bell Co-Founder of ‘Hirschi Men Can Scholarship’.
It’s great that people that are Hirschi alma mater and especially for people that are in the African American community, it’s very gratifying,” said Kameron Hegde.
Kameron’s mom said the help doesn’t stop with the scholarship because one of the men from that group will be mentoring Kameron as he embarks on his college journey.
