MSU State Art Museum hosts ‘Family Fun Day’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Art Museum at Midwestern State University hosted it’s first annual ‘Family Day’ for families to bring their children out to express their love for art.
Families in the armed forces were also being celebrated during this family day. There were lots of activities from chalk drawing , popcorn and of course checking out some special exhibits.
“For me art means that I get to draw anything I want to,” said Samuel Marsden art fanatic.
Marsden’s has been coming to the MSU Texas art museum for the past year with his mom, and art is something she feels plays a huge role in her child’s life.
“Whenever he does do some piece of drawing or art he’ll tell me about it. So then we have a big conversation about what he made, why he made it, and what the parts of it are. I feel like it’s his way of storytelling, and talking about somethings he’s interested in,” said Marcy Brown - Marsden mother of Samuel Marsden.
The MSU Art museum has also partnered with students from Burkburnett Middle School to create a special exhibit to showcase their work.
“The students worked with artist Jessica Calderwood, and that’s how their sculptures came to be,” said Elizabeth Adams Event Coordinator of The Wichita Falls Art Museum at Midwestern State University.
The museum says they feel it’s not only important to showcase the work of those in the community , but celebrate them as well.
“Since we are in a military town, I think is important to do events to honor their services,” said Adams.
“In the last year he’s really gotten much more into are. I know we’ve attended a bunch of things here that have really helped to foster that interest,” said Marcy Brown- Marsden.
The MSU Art museum will also be joining over 2,000 other museums across the country that are a part of the Blue Stars Museums program . To help celebrate families in the armed forces by offering free admission to military families starting Memorial Day- Labor day.
To find out more information on The Wichita Falls Art Museum at Midwestern State University visit their website.
