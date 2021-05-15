Rain chances increase this evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through at least the end of next week. This afternoon our central and eastern counties will have the best chances of seeing rain, starting around 6 pm. Small hail and strong winds could be produced. Temperatures will reach the mid 70′s today before dropping into the 60′s tonight. Overnight is when we start to see more scattered storms develop. Sunday our eastern counties look to see the most rain. We will see another muggy day with a high near 76.