WF Runner’s Club race benefits community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Runners Club and Endurance House partnered together to host the club’s 15-th annual ‘Best Dam Run’.
Over 250 runners lined up at Lake Wichita but there were there to do more than just cross the finish line.
Those who showed up were able to run a 5k or a 10k after paying a $25-$35 sign up fee. The proceeds will be going towards helping two organizations in Wichita Falls, Base Camp Lindsey and The Midwestern State University cross country and track girls team.
“It’s a really good feeling. I joined our runners club because I enjoy getting to run and meet other people but also we do a lot for the community. Last year when COVID hit we did a 5k benefit for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. So we do a lot of events year round,” said Diana Snow Secretary of Wichita Falls Runner’s Club.
Every runner was giving a medal and the top three contestants out of certain age groups we giving trophies. All ages participated in the run from 12 years-old to even 80- years-old.
