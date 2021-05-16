Thunderstorms continue this evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop tonight across Texoma. These look to move fairly quickly, producing gusty winds and at times pocket change sized hail. Models suggest after 9 P.M. a larger band of storms should reach our far western counties. These make their way into the greater Texoma area early Monday morning.
Strong winds, small hail, and flash flooding are the biggest concerns. A tornado cannot be ruled out but the chance of one developing remains low.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.