Advice for tenants with landlord complaints, BBB weighs in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau reports they’ve been frequently receiving calls and complaints from renters about their landlords.
In light of National Moving Month, the BBB provided tips and advice on Monday to renters about their rights.
The most important source of information about your relationship with your landlord is your rental agreement. Some renter’s rights include:
- Peace and Quiet - If other tenants in your building are disturbing you, you should complain to the landlord. And, of course, you may not disturb other tenants either.
- Health and Safety - You have a right to demand that the landlord repair any condition that materially affects your physical health or safety as long as the cost of the repair does not exceed $10,000. Justices of the peace have the authority to order landlords to repair or remedy conditions.
If you need to complain:
- Send the landlord a dated letter by certified mail, return receipt requested, or by registered mail, outlining the needed repairs. Keep a copy of the letter.
- Be sure that your rent is current when the notice is received.
- Your landlord should make a diligent effort to repair the problem within a reasonable time (typically seven days) after receipt of the notice.
For more rights on recovering deposits and notice requirements, click here.
