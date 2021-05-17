Burkburnett PD warns of Oncor call scam

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett Police Department is warning residents of an ONCOR call scam.
The scam starts with a call from someone claiming to be an Oncor employee. The scammer then tells the victim that they are behind on their bills and must purchase a Bitcoin voucher to make the payment.
Burkburnett police said you have the right to hang up the phone and check your accounts if you believe you are being scammed. You can also contact the Burkburnett Police Department prior to sending any money.
A good indication that someone is trying to scam you is when they ask you to pay with an odd form of currency, like an iTunes gift card, cryptocurrency or Western Union.
