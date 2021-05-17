Dog killed, man hurt after bee attack in Holliday

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - A neighborhood in Holliday is still reeling from a bee attack that left people injured... and killed a family’s dog.
Brandye Denny lives next door to where the hive was found.
She says she is used to seeing bees in her Holliday neighborhood.
“We usually try to make sure we’re really careful and don’t get anywhere near that,” Denny said.
And normally... when her brother-in-law mows the neighbors yard, he’s careful to avoid a known bee hive at the abandoned house.
“I’m guessing my brother-in-w thought ‘oh I can just go real quick right past it and it will be fine’... it wasn’t fine,” Denny said.
He hit the hive on Thursday, causing a swarm of bees to come from under the ground and quickly spread and sting the surrounding residents.
The entire street had to be closed off to make sure kids coming home from school didn’t get caught in the bees path.
Denny says she is still afraid to come out of her house in fear of being stung again.
Two bee hive removal companies worked on the hive afterward, with professionals telling Denny there’s no choice but to kill the entire hive.
“Hopefully between the two of them it’ll be taken care of by the end of this weekend,” Denny said.
Denny said she kept a close eye on her four-month-old granddaughter after the hive was disturbed, but says she was thankful the bee attack wasn’t even worse.
Her brother-in-law, the man that ran over the hive with the lawnmower is doing well.
He had swelling on his face and upper body as a result of the stings but did not have to go to a hospital.
