WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of May.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for May can be found below:
Legacy Church of God
- May 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- May 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- May 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- May 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- May 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
United Regional will also be on site at the mobile pantry locations to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Anyone 18 or older who wants to get vaccinated at the mobile pantry sites will need to provide information such as name, DOB, sex and race. Patients will need to wait 15 minutes after their shot is administered to watch for any reactions.
United Regional said they will collect insurance information if patients have it, but it is not required and there is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine.
