WFISD to hold provider fair for families on Friday

WFISD to hold provider fair for families on Friday
WFISD to hold provider fair for families on Friday (Source: WFISD)
By KAUZ Team | May 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 4:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD will be holding a provider fair on Friday for families that have a child with a disability.

On Friday, May 21, WFISD will be hosting a Provider Fair for families that have a child with a disability. The event...

Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Friday, May 7, 2021

That fair is going to be held at the Career Education Center, with the morning session being from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the evening session being from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives from Helen Farabee MHMR and the Texas Workforce Commission will be there to connect you directly to services for disabled children.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.