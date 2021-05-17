WFISD to hold provider fair for families on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD will be holding a provider fair on Friday for families that have a child with a disability.
That fair is going to be held at the Career Education Center, with the morning session being from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the evening session being from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Representatives from Helen Farabee MHMR and the Texas Workforce Commission will be there to connect you directly to services for disabled children.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.