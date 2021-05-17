Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers look for burglar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is asking for the public’s help to catch a burglar.
They say a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask broke into a home on Bell St. on April 26th and assaulted a woman.
Police believe the burglar is 5′, 8″ tall and around 200 pounds.
If you have information on the crime, you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.
Information that leads to an arrest could earn you up to $1,000.
