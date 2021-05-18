Free sports physicals for students in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Free physicals will be offered to middle and high school students at an event in Wichita Falls in June.
Community Healthcare Center will offer the sports physicals for free from 3 to 8 p.m. on June 11th at the MPEC Exhibit Hall.
It’s open to middle and high school students who need a sports physical done for the next school year.
They’ll have to bring a completed sports physical form signed by a parent or guardian when they show up.
The Community Healthcare Center will also have a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine clinic on the same day starting at 10 a.m. as well as the next day, Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
The vaccine clinic is open to people 12 years old and older.
They will have to have a parent or guardian with them.
