Health district encouraging residents to help “Fight the Bite”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After seeing an increase in mosquito complaints, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is encouraging residents to help “Fight the Bite.”
Mosquito species that breed in floodwaters are being seen the most. The health district said the area should see a decrease in these types of mosquitoes as we move into summer and dryer weather. However, mosquitoes in general are here to stay and will likely continue to breed until nighttime temperatures are consistently below 50 degrees.
The health district said they have workers assess and treat known mosquito breeding sites on public property, and spray for adult mosquitoes in the evenings, when weather conditions are appropriate. Wind speeds must be below 10 mph and rainfall cannot be in the forecast.
Residents may make spray requests by calling (940) 761-7890 if they have an area of concern in their neighborhood.
The health district encouraged residents to follow the four D’s below:
- Dump/Drain - Be sure to dump or drain and wipe the sides of containers (such as pet bowls, rain barrels, children’s toys, or tarps, etc.) that hold water. Mosquitoes start their life cycle in the water and many species lay their eggs above the waterline on the inside of containers, which is why it is important to wipe the sides.
- Deet - If you are going outside, wear an EPA approved insect repellent. Be sure to follow the label instructions on application and reapplication. Consult your pediatrician about at what age it is appropriate to use an insect repellent on young children and what type they recommend.
- Dress - Wear long sleeves and long pants if you are going to be outside, especially if you are doing an activity that will stir up mosquitoes resting in the grass such as yard work or outdoor sports.
- Dusk/Dawn and all Day - Mosquitoes are generally considered most active at dusk and dawn so when you are able to, limit your outdoor activities at those times. However, you should follow proper mosquito precautions any time you are outdoors no matter what time of day.
Most mosquitoes in Wichita County are just considered a nuisance but some are capable of spreading diseases such as the West Nile Virus.
