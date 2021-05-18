Hirschi coaching staff send off seniors with Teacher v Student basketball game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Next week coaches will have to say one final goodbye to their senior players as they graduate high school. At Hirschi High School on Tuesday, coaches decided instead to leave their goodbyes and well wishes on the court.
Broken up into two twenty-minute halves the teachers and coaches in white took to the Hirschi basketball court to take on the student-athletes in blue for one last time.
“We wanted them to have one last game and what better way than Hirschi versus Hirschi,” Adam Jackson, Hirschi’s boy’s soccer coach, said.
Seniors across different sports came up with the idea a few weeks ago and worked with their coaches to figure out how to make the school-wide event possible, something Coach Jackson said he and his teammates were more than happy to do.
“Anytime we can show love to these kids by helping them out, playing with them and having a good time,” he said, “we’re always up for it.”
Basketball senior Kiove Nelson said getting the chance to battle his beloved coaches alongside his team once again felt like the perfect goodbye.
“It was good, it was worth it man,” he said, “it’s kind of hard to see all the practices and hard days go, life goes on.”
As Nelson prepares to graduate next week he said he’ll never forget the memories Hirschi and his coaches left with him.
“Be successful in everything you do, a hundred percent,” he said, “that’s what I learned from my coaches and I love them, forever love them.”
