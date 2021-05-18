MSU Texas ends mask mandate effective immediately

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley announced Tuesday the university is no longer requiring masks on campus.
The change comes in accordance to Gov. Abbott’s executive order prohibiting schools and governmental entities from requiring or mandating masks to be worn. According to the order, public schools can continue their current mask guidelines through June 4, but after that day, no one on campus can be required to wear a mask.
MSU Texas originally planned to make masks optional for the upcoming fall 2021 semester, with the switch to Phase IV Operations scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9.
According to their website, Phase IV is a “Return to normal daily operations in all campus areas with no restrictions.”
MSU Texas officials are still encouraging masks for anyone who feels more comfortable with continued use. They’re also encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination whenever possible.
