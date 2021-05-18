News Channel 6 City Guide: Catholic Charities Northwest Campus

“Catholic Charities has impacted my life, not only by helping me financially but really just having someone to talk to and someone that I can go to whenever I need anything,” Benitez said. “My client navigator, Leanne, is amazing and I absolutely love her. She is one of the best people that I have met so far. I would recommend supporting Catholic Charities not only because they do help financially but they really do help with mental health a lot as well. They really guide those first-generation students into that pathway to success.”