News Channel 6 City Guide: Catholic Charities Northwest Campus

The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we're taking a look at the Northwest Campus of Catholic Charities Fort Worth, located in Wichita Falls. It provides assistance and services to veterans, students, refugees, and more.
“Catholic Charities Fort Worth was founded in 1910, and over the last 111 years has grown and expanded. The Wichita Falls campus was opened in 2015,” Rita Gauthier, director of client services said. “Catholic Charities believes that every person should have the opportunity to live their best life free from poverty. We work every day to make this vision a reality for the clients that we serve.”
They take care of their clients in a number of ways.
“We have three major focuses. We have our rural vocation and mentorship program with students in community [colleges] and four-year universities. We also have general case management and we work with veterans through our veterans service center. Our rural vocation program supports low-income students that are in targeted community colleges as well as two four-year universities. The clients are paired with a client navigator who walks with the student to help them overcome both the academic barriers as well as the non-academic barriers,” Gauthier said.
One of those students is Monse Benitez.
“Catholic Charities has impacted my life, not only by helping me financially but really just having someone to talk to and someone that I can go to whenever I need anything,” Benitez said. “My client navigator, Leanne, is amazing and I absolutely love her. She is one of the best people that I have met so far. I would recommend supporting Catholic Charities not only because they do help financially but they really do help with mental health a lot as well. They really guide those first-generation students into that pathway to success.”
For more information about the rural vocation program, send an email to VocationProgram@CCDOFW.org. For more information about Catholic Charities Fort Worth Northwest Campus, visit their Facebook page.
