NTSB releases preliminary report of Hattiesburg plane crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A preliminary crash report on a deadly plane crash that killed three Wichita Falls residents has been released.
The NTSB report does not indicate why the plane went down on May 4, but it does go over the final minutes.
It states at last contact, Pilot Dr. Louis Provenza had the airplane on final approach to land at the Hattiesburg, Mississippi Airport at about 1,400 feet in the air.
No distress call was made before a 911 call reporting the crash came in.
According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, the victims have been identified as the following:
- Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Louis Provenza, 67, of Wichita Falls, Texas
- Harper Provenza, 2, of Wichita Falls, Texas
- Anna Calhoun, 23, of Wichita Falls, Texas
A final report will be released after the investigation is complete. The preliminary crash report can be found below:
