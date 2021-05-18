One hospitalized after Highway 79 wreck involving semi-truck

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Highway 79 in Archer County was shut down for much of Tuesday morning after a car and semi-truck crashed.
The semi-truck was hauling fertilizer and overturned at the intersection of State Highway 79 and FM 1954.
One person was reportedly taken to the hospital, and another person was injured but did not go to the hospital.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department Hazmat team was called to the scene due to the semi-truck leaking diesel and having fertilizer as its cargo. The road has now reopened.
