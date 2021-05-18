Storm chances continue Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday, we are going to see even more rain. An additional inch of rain could fall throughout the area. This is going to lead to flooding in some low-lying areas. Showers and thunderstorms will bring long-lasting downpours. That is why we are going to see such a high flooding threat. We may see an isolated severe thunderstorm or two. However, the overall severe threat today is fairly low. Today, we will warm up into the mid-70s for the high. We have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Overnight tonight, we will continue to see the rain chances. By Wednesday, rain chances fall to 40%. Wednesday, we will warm up into the upper-70s and low-80s.