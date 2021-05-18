Vietnam veteran gets welcomed home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Vietnam veteran was officially welcomed home on Tuesday.
He never received an official welcoming event because it was such a controversial war, but no matter what war they’re fighting in, all of our veterans are defending the same country.
“I was in the hospital in Osaka, Japan,” said Richard J. Turcotte, Silver Star recipient. “They dialed it and everything and then my mom answered the phone. I just let her know that I was alright and I would be coming home whenever my tour was up.”
Richard said his family didn’t talk about his Silver Star and figured he would tell them when he was ready.
“It doesn’t mean anything to anybody other than me,” said said Richard J. Turcotte. “I was proud to get it, well first of all I was proud to be home.”
“I’m very proud of him,” said Nakiea Turcotte, Richard’s wife. “They came home at a time when the country was not welcoming them. They were under attack and he was on a Quad-50 and there’s four people that are gunners and one that’s a support, there’s five. And when they were attacked, they jumped into positions. He was a left gunner but the right gunner jumped in his position so he had to get in the right position. He’s the only one that lived off that Quad-50.
“He’s had some survivor’s guilt, due to it should have been him and not the other guys,” said Nakiea Turcotte. “They came and told Richard’s parents that he was deceased. 30 days later, Richard was able to give a phone call to them and they were very happy about it.”
“War is tough,” said Kurt Power, Purple Heart recipient. “Coming home is even tougher. I can’t fathom what they had to go through.”
“To have an official welcome home, it’s big,” said Nakiea Turcotte.
“It still feels good to be home,” said Richard J. Turcotte.
