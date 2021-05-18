City Guide
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout July

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of July.

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June(WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On July 20, they’ll be at Legacy Church of God from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • July 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

