WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout July

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of July.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Legacy Church of God

  • July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

