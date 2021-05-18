WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of July.

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June (WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Midtown Manor on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

On July 27, they’ll be at the Mill St. Housing Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Midtown Manor

July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

