WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of June.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park next Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On June 5, they’ll be at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for June can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park

June 3 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Just Store It

June 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City View Baptist Church

June 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

June 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

June 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

June 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

June 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.