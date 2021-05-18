City Guide
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June

By Dakota Mize
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of June.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park next Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On June 5, they’ll be at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for June can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park

  • June 3 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Just Store It

  • June 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City View Baptist Church

  • June 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • June 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • June 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • June 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • June 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

