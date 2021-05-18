City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June

.
.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of June.

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June(WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for June can be found below:

Legacy Church of God

  • June 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • June 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • June 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • June 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week
Raymond North
One arrested for Sunday afternoon burglary
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell

Latest News

Hot and dry weather for the rest of the week
Child Welfare Champion Award recipient announced
Child Welfare Champion Award recipient announced
DAV Chapter 41 gathers to honor Flag Day
DAV Chapter 41 gathers to honor Flag Day
Summer camps underway in Wichita Falls
Summer camps underway in Wichita Falls