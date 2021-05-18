City Guide
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of June.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Next Tuesday, they’ll be at Mill St. Housing Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for June can be found below:

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • June 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • June 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • June 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

