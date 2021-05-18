WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of July.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On July 8, they’ll be at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park

July 1 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City View Baptist Church

July 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Blue Sky Self Storage

July 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

July 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

