WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout July

.
.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of July.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On July 8, they’ll be at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park

  • July 1 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City View Baptist Church

  • July 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Blue Sky Self Storage

  • July 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • July 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • July 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

