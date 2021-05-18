WF City Council: A look at what was passed Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council is moving forward with various infrastructure improvements.
A contractor has been selected to finish out the 2021 Concrete Street Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $676,450. Parts of Production Blvd., Sprague Dr., Langford Ln., and Royal Oak St. are included in this project.
A contractor has also been selected to replace a sewer line at Memorial Auditorium. The project will cost $94,130. Public Works Director Russell Schreiber said in Tuesday’s meeting the current sewer line has given maintenance crews issues over the last two years. Construction is estimated to last one month.
$638,811 in federal coronavirus relief funds will be allocated to the transportation department. This money will make up revenue lost due to a decline in passengers on city busses during the pandemic.
More bike lanes are being installed across Wichita Falls. So far, nearly 18 miles have already been stripped. This is just the beginning of a multi-year project aimed at making the city more bike-friendly. Over a five-year span, 100 miles of bike lanes are planned. Drivers are encouraged to keep an eye out for cyclists on the roads and use extra caution when passing.
Federal dollars will pay for renovations at the WIC office at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Health Department. Construction will be on a new lobby and bathroom; work begins Wednesday and is expected to be finished by September.
