WFISD Naming Committee finalizes new high school names

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD Naming Committee has finalized the names for the district’s two new high schools.
The naming committee reviewed nomination forms for the school buildings and recommended five names per school to the School Board.
The west group submitted the following names:
- Memorial High School
- Wichita Falls West High School
- Kell High School
- Unity High School
- Westview High School
The east group submitted the following names:
- Legacy Park High School
- Wichita Falls East High School
- Wichita Falls High School
- Veterans High School
- Summit High School
MSU Texas Professor Dr. Bradley Wilson, who was on the naming committee, said there was plenty of discussion about keeping Wichita Falls in the name of the schools.
Dr. Wilson said many options were considered while discussing the nominations, including Otis C. Polk, Linda Merrill, Donald Cowan and Charlye O. Farris, but the group ultimately decided not to name the school after a person.
School board procedure mandates that people have to be deceased to have a school named after them, so names like Arthur Bea Williams or Diann Taylor were not able to be considered.
From the initial list of about 490 names, 217 submissions had Wichita Falls High School as the name.
Dr. Wilson also said it was fun to look over names like Charles Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, Hogwarts and School McSchoolieface.
The naming committee was comprised of 40 people: 10 students, 10 staff members, 10 parents and 10 community members. The discussion regarding school colors and mascots will take place after school names have been determined.
