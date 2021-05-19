Bowie street fest to honor tornado recovery efforts on Saturday

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - One year after an EF-1 tornado struck Bowie, the city is reuniting for a downtown street fest in honor of tornado recovery efforts.
The 2021 We Are #BowieStrong(er) Street Fest will take place on Saturday, May 22 on Smythe Street in downtown Bowie. The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Attendees will be able to enjoy free live music, food trucks, desserts, vendors, bounce houses, fellowship and more.
The full schedule for the event can be found below:
