Bowie street fest to honor tornado recovery efforts on Saturday
Bowie Stronger Street Fest to honor tornado recovery efforts on Saturday (Source: Bowie Stronger Street Fest)
By KAUZ Team | May 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:09 PM

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - One year after an EF-1 tornado struck Bowie, the city is reuniting for a downtown street fest in honor of tornado recovery efforts.

The 2021 We Are #BowieStrong(er) Street Fest will take place on Saturday, May 22 on Smythe Street in downtown Bowie. The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy free live music, food trucks, desserts, vendors, bounce houses, fellowship and more.

The full schedule for the event can be found below:

. (Source: Bowie Stronger Street Fest)

