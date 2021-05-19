City Guide
‘Eternally grateful’: Deputy saves 10-day-old girl who choked on formula

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – For Glen Wood, his twin daughters Abigail and Victoria are a dream come true.

“My dad died before I was born,” Wood said. “My whole life I’ve dreamed about kind of being the dad I never had.”

But a few weeks ago, when Victoria was just 10 days old, she choked on her formula and stopped breathing.

“She had finished eating the formula, and then she gagged,” Wood said. “We tried to get it out, and we suctioned it out, and still, she wasn’t breathing properly.”

So, he called 911.

Deputy Joshua Kelly with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department got there first.

“He kind of gave me that look like, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’” Kelly said.

Kelly looks young, but he’s a dad, too.

“I knew what was going on,” he said.

“So, I flipped her over, threw her on my arm and started doing back thrusts. So, I did back thrusts for about 30 seconds, flipped her over to check for breathing, there was still nothing.”

He did two rounds of chest compressions.

“And then after about a minute and a half, the baby’s arms just dropped and went lifeless,” Kelly said. “So, I thought for sure the baby...we lost the baby.”

But Kelly wasn’t giving up. He continued giving her CPR, and after 3 minutes, she finally spit up.

“That’s when she took that first breath in, and it’s almost like in that 3 minutes I made a connection with that baby, and I was there for its first breath. Like, that’s almost how it felt to me,” Kelly said.

Wood said he wanted to share his story so the public could see this side of law enforcement.

“He really had his heart in it,” Wood said. “I’m just eternally grateful.”

Victoria is doing fine now. Her dad said Kelly definitely went above and beyond to make a difference in their lives.

“Some people see what we do, some people don’t,” Kelly said. “It’s not just arresting people. There’s a lot more to it.”

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

