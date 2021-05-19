First Pfizer shots available at Thursday family vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Community Healthcare Center will be hosting a family vaccine clinic on Thursday for anyone at least 12 years old.
Health officials will be giving out the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic, which will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Career Education Center.
Anyone interested in attending can schedule an appointment by calling the Community Healthcare Center at (940) 766-6306
If the child is under 18 years of age, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The second dose of the vaccine is scheduled for June 11 at the MPEC.
