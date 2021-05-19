Gov. Abbott signs fetal heartbeat abortion bill into law

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill into law to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
That would mean abortions could be banned as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
The ACLU of Texas is already speaking out against the bill.
“Not only does this ban violate more than half a century of Supreme Court caselaw, it paves the way for anti-choice extremists to use our court system to go after anyone who performs abortions or considers supporting a person that has one,” said Drucilla Tigner, policy and advocacy strategist of the ACLU of Texas.
The ACLU of Texas previously sued the city of Lubbock for a similar ban on abortion within its city limits.
