Gov. Abbott signs fetal heartbeat abortion bill into law
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill into law to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. (Source: Foto de archivo)
By KAUZ Team | May 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 10:29 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill into law to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

That would mean abortions could be banned as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The ACLU of Texas is already speaking out against the bill.

“Not only does this ban violate more than half a century of Supreme Court caselaw, it paves the way for anti-choice extremists to use our court system to go after anyone who performs abortions or considers supporting a person that has one,” said Drucilla Tigner, policy and advocacy strategist of the ACLU of Texas.

The ACLU of Texas previously sued the city of Lubbock for a similar ban on abortion within its city limits.

