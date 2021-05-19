Health District: Most breakthrough cases were from Pfizer vaccinations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As we learn more about COVID-19 breakthrough cases, we wanted to take a closer look at the numbers in Wichita County.
The county has seen 23 total breakthrough cases; meaning 23 individuals in the county have tested positive for COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated.
Three of those individuals received the Moderna vaccine, four received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the remaining 16 received the Pfizer vaccine.
“It’s too early to draw any scientific conclusions from that, but really it very well may be that we’re seeing those breakthrough cases and the majority of them have been in Pfizer, mainly because that was the only vaccine available in our community early on,” said Lou Kreidler, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District director.
The individuals also range in age:
