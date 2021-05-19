Isolated storms are expected today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have rain chances once again. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again. We have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high for today will be 65 with cloudy skies. Overnight tonight, more showers and thunderstorms are expected. The low for tonight is 65. Thursday, we will see isolated showers and thunderstorms. We only have a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Thursday, we will have a high of 78 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 80 with isolated showers and thunderstorms. We have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area.