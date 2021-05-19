City Guide
Men fall 8 floors down elevator shaft during brawl, police say

By KYW Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:55 AM CDT
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KYW) - Three Pennsylvania men were hurt after a brawl between them ended in all three falling down an elevator shaft.

Officials say three men were fighting Monday night on the eighth floor of an apartment building in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when they broke through the elevator door and fell down the shaft.

“The steel elevator door that when you push the button, the door opens, they broke through that door. There was no elevator there, so they just fell eight floors to the bottom,” said Upper Merion Police Lt. Al Elverson.

The men fell onto the elevator car, one remaining on top while the other two crashed through the roof, ending up inside. First responders extricated two of the men from the first floor and the third from the second floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one requiring an airlift. Police say not all three men live at the apartment building.

Tenants are puzzled at the situation and how this could’ve happened. Some are even afraid to use the elevator.

“That’s not an elephant that flew into the elevator. It’s three humans. So, I’m pretty sure it was faulty equipment,” tenant Derrell Washington said.

“Elevators are supposed to have a bunch of fail-safes that might make them really safe, so I don’t know why it would’ve had a trouble,” tenant Jared Day said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say it’s too early to talk about possible charges.

