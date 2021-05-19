News Channel 6 City Guide: Santa Rosa Communications (3)

“PCNet has been providing IT services in some form or fashion for over 20 years,” Dan Thomas, IT Director for Hospice of Wichita Falls said. “I came here over 12 years ago and just kind of gravitated in continuing to use them [PCNet.] They’re great people. They are always there when you call them. We’ve used them for just a gambit of IT services and products. I would recommend using PCNet to other businesses because they know their product, they know their service, and they’ve always been willing to help us in whatever project we’ve got going on.”