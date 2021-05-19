News Channel 6 City Guide: Santa Rosa Communications (3)

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking a look at Santa Rosa Communications. They provide telephone, internet, video services, and business products to customers across north Texas and southern Oklahoma.
“Santa Rosa Communications actually began back in 1952 as Santa Rosa Telephone Cooperative,” Kirk Petty, CEO of Santa Rosa Communications said. “As time has evolved and technologies have evolved, to better describe who we are or what services we offer, we do business as Santa Rosa Communications.”
Santa Rosa Communications is locally owned and operated and serves a 4,500 square mile radius across Texoma with a variety of products and services available. Recently, Santa Rosa Communications acquired PCNet and Pinnacle Network Solutions. The three companies now work together to provide the best products and services possible in this area.
“We [Santa Rosa] have a very large fiber network that allows us to connect to the Pinnacle network, which gives customers faster internet speeds out in the rural areas. PCNet is the one that is going to manage that network, take care of security needs, or just monitor your network and make sure everything is running smoothly,” Petty said.
The company stays knowledgeable in the latest technology to better serve its clients. You can expect great rates and customer service.
“All three companies combined as Santa Rosa Communications, we can provide service to all types of customers. From residential customers to banks, medical facilities, small, individually owned businesses. Whatever their communications needs are, we can take care of all of it for them,” Petty said.
One of their long-time clients is Hospice of Wichita Falls.
“PCNet has been providing IT services in some form or fashion for over 20 years,” Dan Thomas, IT Director for Hospice of Wichita Falls said. “I came here over 12 years ago and just kind of gravitated in continuing to use them [PCNet.] They’re great people. They are always there when you call them. We’ve used them for just a gambit of IT services and products. I would recommend using PCNet to other businesses because they know their product, they know their service, and they’ve always been willing to help us in whatever project we’ve got going on.”
For more information about products and services offered through Santa Rosa Communications, Pinnacle Network Solutions, or PCNet, just call (888) 886-2207 or head to SantaRosaFiber.com.
