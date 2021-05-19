WFISD to end mask mandate on June 4

By KAUZ Team | May 19, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 3:09 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Wednesday they will no longer require masks to be worn starting on June 4.

“WFISD fully supports Governor Abbott’s new executive order regarding masks. On June 4, masks will no longer be required in WFISD but will be optional for students, parents and staff.”
The announcement comes in accordance to Gov. Abbott’s executive order prohibiting schools and governmental entities from requiring or mandating masks to be worn.

According to the order, public schools can continue their current mask guidelines through June 4, but after that day, no one on campus can be required to wear a mask.

