WFISD to end mask mandate on June 4

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Wednesday they will no longer require masks to be worn starting on June 4.
The announcement comes in accordance to Gov. Abbott’s executive order prohibiting schools and governmental entities from requiring or mandating masks to be worn.
According to the order, public schools can continue their current mask guidelines through June 4, but after that day, no one on campus can be required to wear a mask.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.