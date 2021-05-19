WIC recipients to receive more money this summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WIC Program is offering eligible recipients more money this summer.
If you’re signed up for WIC, starting next month in June and ending in September you’ll see an increase from $9 to $35 for fruits and veggies.
A one-time payment of $30 per child will be given to you when you shop at the Farmers Market.
“This increase is hopefully going to help clients have more access in the summer time for fruits and vegetables that are in season and we constantly have clients asking for more of the fruits and vegetables,” said Mehgan White, WF-WC Public Health District client services coordinator.
To receive the extra funds, you must show your fruits and veggies receipts from the grocery store.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.