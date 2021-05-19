Wichita County leaders react to Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County leaders are speaking out on Wednesday about Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.
While some are afraid this order could reverse the positive trends we’ve been seeing lately in the county, others are still looking for clarification; adding they’re still not sure if it even applies to them at all.
“He didn’t set aside and say the rules made by the Supreme Court of Texas will stand, which has said masks will be worn in court houses and courts,” said Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge.
Judge Gossom said he has reached out to the county’s administrative judge, Charles Barnard, to get answers on whether or not signs requiring masks still posted outside the courthouse will be taken down.
“I think in the courtroom where you’ve got more confined space that’s a little concerning,” said Judge Gossom.
Judge Gossom said they probably won’t have those answers for the next two days and if it is decided that masks must go away in courthouse, the county will abide to avoid being threatened with paying a $1,000 fine.
“The whole thing was unfortunately so state oriented and not local oriented the state should be there trying to say ‘what assistant do you need, what could we do to help you, here is some information to help you,’ it should be supportive not dictatorial,” said Gossom.
And he’s not alone, Lou Kreidler, director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, said numbers are what have her concerned.
“When we have an outbreak or a case that occurs in a classroom or in an office building, if those individuals aren’t vaccinated or they aren’t wearing masks then it’s going to be more individuals that are going to need to be quarantined,” said Kreidler.
However while she says signs at the health department are coming down:
“I think it’s too soon I think people need to wear a masks who aren’t vaccinated,” said Kreidler. “We have about 35 percent of those individuals that are vaccinated so that doesn’t put us anywhere near where we need to be.”
Wichita Falls city leaders sent a statement saying they are reviewing Governor Abbott’s latest executive order and plan to issue new guidance on Thursday regarding the use of masks within city facilities.
