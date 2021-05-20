Anthony Patterson indicted on new charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Ryan Patterson was indicted Thursday by a Wichita County Grand Jury on five new charges.

Patterson was booked into the Wichita County Jail and the charges are as follows:

Continuous trafficking of a person from 11/18/2017

Two counts of indecency with a child from 11/18/2017

Trafficking of a person from 11/18/2017

Trafficking of a person from 12/23/2017

Continuous trafficking of a person is when two human trafficking incidents happen within 30 days or greater apart, according to a Court House official. Patterson is facing a minimum sentence of 25 years up to life in prison with this charge.

Patterson’s total bond has been recommended at $400,000. He originally only faced human trafficking and indecency with a child charges.

More information about this case can be found below. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

AFFIDAVIT REVEALS MORE INFORMATION (02/04/2021)

An arrest affidavit has revealed more information about the investigation into Anthony Ryan Patterson.

The affidavit states two victims, both under the age of 12, were accompanied by co-defendant Jandreani Bell and driven to a school in Wichita Falls in November of 2017.

After waiting at the school, a truck came to pick all three of them up and take them to Patterson’s home. The victims were told to duck down as they entered the neighborhood.

At the home, the victims reportedly told investigators they were instructed to undress and get into a Jacuzzi with Bell.

One of the victims identified a man named “Anthony” who came into the bathroom and then left.

The affidavit states the victims were then taken into another room with a bed. Patterson reportedly came into the same room and removed his clothes. The victims were then guided by Bell to give Patterson a back rub. Both victims were given candy by Patterson and he also reportedly gave Bell $500. Bell then gave the victims $10 each.

According to investigators, one of the same victims told them Bell drove her back to Patterson’s Wichita Falls home in December of 2017 where Bell reportedly had sex with Patterson in front of the child.

The affidavit states Bell reportedly made a jail phone call in September of 2019 giving “Anthony’s” correct contact information and describing him as someone she “has been dealing with.” Bell allegedly went on to say Patterson would pay her $3,000 once she was out of jail and he was paying for her attorney fees and bail.

At this time, Bell had been charged with indecency with a child exposure and has been arrested on an outstanding warrant.

In January of 2020, the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office interviewed Bell, who reportedly told investigators she met Patterson on what she described as a “Sugar Daddy” website. She said her relationship with Patterson was “strictly sexual.” She added she and Patterson met regularly near his home and during one of these visits, Patterson allegedly told Bell he was attracted to children.

Patterson was arrested Wednesday by Texas Rangers on human trafficking and indecency with a child charges. His bond was set at $500,000 by a Wichita County Justice of the Peace.

Bell was first arrested on Jan. 25. Her bail was set at $150,000 and she has since been released from the Wichita County Jail.

The arrest is the culmination of a multi-year human trafficking investigation involving the following agencies:

Texas Rangers

FBI

Wichita Falls Police Department

Wichita County District Attorney’s Office investigators

Texas Attorney General’s Office

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office has requested assistance in the prosecution from the Human Trafficking Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office due to their expertise and resources in prosecuting trafficking of children cases.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Texas Rangers at (940) 766-8100 at extension 8692.

