Bellevue VFD hosting annual Fish Fry on Saturday
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Fish Fry on Saturday.

The event will start 5:30 p.m. at the Bellevue Community Center; the VFD wants to thank all of those who make and donate cakes for the auction.

There will be a raffle with prizes such as a Stihl chainsaw, weed eater, and a leaf blower. The prizes were donated by John and Cherry Harrison and Whites Magneto.

