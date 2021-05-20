City of WF no longer requiring masks in city facilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls will no longer require masks to be worn inside of City of Wichita Falls facilities, effective immediately.

The change comes in accordance to Gov. Abbott’s executive order prohibiting schools and governmental entities from requiring or mandating masks to be worn.

However, there are two exceptions: masks will still be required inside of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport and on the Falls Ride Transportation system due to a requirement of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

Both agencies reportedly extended their mask orders through Sept. 13.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is strongly recommending that anyone who is not vaccinated continue to wear a mask.

