Isolated sprinkle chances exist today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday, we will see isolated showers in our eastern counties. We only have a 20% chance for showers today. Thursday, we will have a high of 81 with mostly cloudy skies. A disturbance is coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. This is what will be causing our rain chances on Thursday. Friday, we will have a high of 83 with hit and miss showers. We have a 20% chance of showers. Saturday, storm chances return. We will see scattered thunderstorms across the area. Saturday will also be cooler. We will have a high of 76 with the winds out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for Sunday. Sunday, we will remain in the upper 70s for the high.