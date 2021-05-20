Outdoor Concert Series features “Everything In Between” next Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2021 Parks & Recreation Outdoor Concert Series is happening in Wichita Falls next Tuesday.

All ages are welcome for free admission at the event, where “Everything In Between” will open for the Summer Concert Series.

The event will be downtown at the Bud Daniel Park from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Recreation Office at (940) 761-7490.

